Video: While Mesut Ozil tears it up for Arsenal, Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe produces skill of his own

Yes Mesut Ozil is having a great game for Arsenal with a goal and an assist against Bournemouth tonight, but have you seen this neat trick from Cherries boss Eddie Howe?

The Englishman is known to be one of the most highly rated coaches in the Premier League, and it’s easy to see why with tekkers like this.

In all seriousness, there has to be something to be said for the sheer focus here, to be barking out instructions at his players but keep his eye on the ball, or gum, as it were.

Skill of the season for us, Clive.