Video: Gareth Bale produces one of the worst shots of his career as Real Madrid lose to Barcelona

What has happened to Gareth Bale? The Real Madrid winger has really gone downhill in his time in Spain, with this shot against Barcelona on Wednesday night summing up how low his confidence must be.

The Wales international actually had a decent chance to score as he bore down on goal, but he got his effort completely wrong as he blasted it well high and wide.

Watching it again, it’s quite hard to believe Bale managed this from such a position, but there we go.

Can the former Tottenham man ever get back to his best and live up to all the hype that surrounded his big move to the Bernabeu?