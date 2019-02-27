Man Utd could be alerted to reports suggesting that Juventus are open to selling Douglas Costa this summer, having previously been linked with the Red Devils.

As noted by the Manchester Evening News earlier this month, the Brazilian international has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, and even sparked further rumours with his own social media activity.

It comes despite the fact that he’s having a rather underwhelming season thus far, scoring just one goal and providing two assists in 24 appearances across all competitions.

Nevertheless, the 28-year-old remains a quality player with his pace, movement and goal threat in the final third, and he certainly offers a different dynamic when compared to most other attackers.

With that in mind coupled with the ongoing reports of interest from Man Utd, Calciomercato report that Juventus are willing to listen to offers for him this summer, particularly if they reach the €50m mark.

Again, that’s a lot of money for a player who hasn’t impressed this season, and so it has to be questioned as to whether or not that would be a sensible investment from United.

Further, interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and whoever is appointed on a permanent basis this summer already has the likes of Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Juan Mata at their disposal in the final third.

In turn, adding a player like Costa will surely result in sales being made first to create space and offer financial flexibility, and so time will tell whether or not there is a reshuffle in attack at Old Trafford.

For now though, it certainly sounds as though Juventus are open to receiving offers and so it will be down an interested party to match their demands.