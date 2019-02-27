Liverpool star breaks Premier League record in Watford thrashing

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold showed what a top young talent he is by making Premier League history in the 5-0 thrashing of Watford on Wednesday night.

The England international has been hugely important to Liverpool’s attack and was a big miss through injury recently, as he showed with his performance at Anfield today.

Remarkably, the defender got forward to contribute three assists for the Reds as they thumped their opponents, making him the youngest player in the Premier League era to set up three goals in one game.

3 – Trent Alexander-Arnold is the youngest ever player to assist three goals in a single Premier League game (20 years, 143 days). Prodigy. #LIVWAT pic.twitter.com/UGbY50PdRf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 27, 2019

Alexander-Arnold is still only 20, which feels slightly hard to believe given how long he’s been such an important part of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team.

If the youngster can continue like this, he surely has a very bright future in the game and can play a key role in Liverpool success for many years to come.

LFC remain a point clear at the top of the Premier League table with ten games to go.