Video: Utter disrespect from Luis Suarez with outrageous penalty for Barcelona to kill off Real Madrid

Luis Suarez has just scored the most audacious of penalties for Barcelona against Real Madrid this evening, giving it the Panenka at the Bernabeu.

The Uruguay international must have balls of steel to try something as cheeky as this in such a big game at an away ground of a major rival.

And yet, there he is, chipping it home like it’s not big deal to make it 3-0 to Barcelona and more or less guarantee their place in the Copa del Rey final.

And some people think this guy’s finished…