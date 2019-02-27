Man City set sights on three signings, including €60m Chelsea transfer target

Manchester City are reportedly eyeing up a new left-back and deep-lying midfielder in the summer, but also a potential transfer swoop for exciting young striker Luka Jovic.

The Eintracht Frankfurt star is in superb form this season, attracting growing interest from bigger clubs, it would seem.

According to Goal, City are now ready to join the likes of Chelsea and Barcelona in keeping an eye on Jovic ahead of this summer, in what would be an exciting move to strengthen their attack.

Pep Guardiola already has a world class list of forwards to choose from, but Jovic could be seen as an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus, whilst also providing the club with an ideal long-term successor to Sergio Aguero.

Chelsea’s need for the Serbian is arguably greater due to their issues up front, with loan signing Gonzalo Higuain yet to make much of an impact since being brought in to provide an upgrade on the likes of Olivier Giroud, Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi, the latter two of whom have been sent out on loan.

It will no doubt be worth keeping an eye on how this transfer saga pans out as Goal claim Frankfurt plan to sign Jovic permanently from parent club Benfica before potentially selling him on if they receive an offer of around €60million.

The report also suggests City’s targets in midfield and left-back could be Tanguy Ndombele and Ben Chilwell, respectively.