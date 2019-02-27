MAJOR hint dropped over who will be next PERMANENT Man Utd boss

Man Utd interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is being tipped to land the job on a permanent basis this summer after moving out of the Lowry Hotel.

The Norwegian tactician has led a resurgent United back into contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League and for the FA Cup since being appointed in December.

SEE MORE: Man Utd eye summer raid on Barcelona for £39m-rated stalwart

Solskjaer returned to Old Trafford after an underwhelming start to the season under predecessor Jose Mourinho, and aside from the setback in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain, he has done an outstanding job.

In turn, many have called for him to get the job on a permanent basis, and it appears as though he could very much be in contention as The Sun report that not only has he moved out of the hotel he’s been staying in to find something more permanent, but it’s also claimed he has shaken hands with club chief Ed Woodward on a potential permanent deal.

There’s been nothing official yet from the club to confirm such reports, and so time will tell if Solskjaer is eventually given the job on a long-term basis.

His impact thus far undoubtedly warrants it, winning 11 of 14 games in charge, but perhaps question marks will remain over his ability to help the club attract the biggest names and to ensure that United kick on next season to compete for major honours.

Nevertheless, he has arguably made the most positive impact of any manager since Sir Alex Ferguson, bringing back the attacking football and culture that he instilled during his time at Old Trafford to get the fans on his side and to move United in the right direction again.