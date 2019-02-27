“Most improved player” – Manchester United star compared to Messi by these adoring fans

Manchester United fans are going mad for Luke Shaw this evening after his incredible solo run that led to an assist for the opening goal by Romelu Lukaku vs Crystal Palace.

The England international hasn’t always been the most convincing performer for United, and struggled to even get into the team every week under Jose Mourinho for much of his reign.

Shaw looks a player reborn this season, however, with fans flocking to Twitter right now to praise his massive improvement, and also even compare his dribbling and skill to Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

In fairness, this assist really was a thing of beauty, as you can see in the video clip below:

Great run by Shaw to assist Lukaku. Crystal Palace 0-1 Manutd #CRYMUN pic.twitter.com/gLNXrfsMGs — issa.vibe.g (@IssaVibeG1) February 27, 2019

Still, Man Utd fans may be getting a tad ahead of themselves comparing the 23-year-old to a player like Messi, but it just shows how improved their mood has become in recent times.

MUFC supporters are clearly in dreamland as their fine form under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues, with Shaw among the players to have taken their game to another level…

most improved player of the season @LukeShaw23 — satria caritasillah (@_satriac) February 27, 2019

why has luke shaw turned into messi https://t.co/BAMZdUB7pL — Harry (@abcdefgharry_) February 27, 2019

@LukeShaw23 putting in the hard work. Most improved player over the last couple years, especially considering his come back from several injuries. As he said, he’s just going to keep improving ?? — Serena (@serenamacleod91) February 27, 2019

Yesterday Lukaku said Shaw is the most improved player in United, today Shaw proved that. What a run 0-1 #CRYMUN — POGBA06 (@me_dfwu) February 27, 2019

Shaw turning into Messi for a moment — akwa ibom (@unekwuojooo) February 27, 2019

Luke Shaw with a Messi looking run and assist #CRYMUN — It's CALLYMATIC (@CallyMax) February 27, 2019

Can we all just agree that Messi is a Luke Shaw that plays as an attacker??? ? #CRYMUN — HENRI ALI ? (@Thiss_Henri) February 27, 2019

Fucking love Luke Shaw, great to see him finally getting back to his best. Keep him fit and we have a world class left back for the foreseeable future. #MUFC #CRYMUN #PremierLeague — Daniel Scuffil (@DanielScuffil) February 27, 2019