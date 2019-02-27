(Photo) Mason Greenwood spotted with Manchester United squad arriving for Crystal Palace clash

Manchester United wonderkid Mason Greenwood has been spotted arriving at Selhurst Park for the first-team clash against Crystal Palace this evening.

Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst has snapped a picture of Greenwood arriving for the game, which could mean a surprise Premier League debut is in store for the 17-year-old.

Greenwood is widely regarded as the most exciting prospect coming through at Old Trafford at the moment, having caught the eye in Man Utd’s academy.

It remains to be seen if he will indeed get on the pitch tonight, though due to the club’s injury situation, one imagines fans might have reason to be excited.