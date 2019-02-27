(Photo) Paul Pogba sports new hair-do as Manchester United take on Crystal Palace

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been spotted with a new hair-do as the team prepare to take on Crystal Palace this evening.

The France international is known for being somewhat flamboyant and into his image, with the midfielder now sporting a dyed blonde trim.

To be fair, it looks pretty cool, and Man Utd fans will be well aware by now that his hairstyles have little impact on his performances, even if some pundits haven’t quite got there.

Pogba has been in sensational form since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho, so we think he’s earned the right to try something new here!