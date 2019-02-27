Manchester United chief Ed Woodward determined to win battle with Jorge Mendes

Manchester United chief Ed Woodward is reportedly determined to sort out David de Gea’s contract situation in the coming months after some lengthy negotiations.

And according to a report from the Evening Standard, it’s looking tricky to tie the Spanish shot-stopper down due to his big wage demands, with his agent Jorge Mendes aware he’s in a strong negotiating position.

This is because, as the report states, De Gea would be a free agent at the end of next season and the recent Aaron Ramsey transfer from Arsenal to Juventus on huge wages is likely to drive up the kind of pay packets top players can demand.

This puts Man Utd in a tricky situation, but the report claims Woodward remains eager to sort this out, in what may unfortunately be a battle he is unable to win.

Still, De Gea could do well to remain at Old Trafford right now as the club looks very much on the up again under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has worked wonders since coming in as interim manager to replace Jose Mourinho in December.