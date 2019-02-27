Man Utd eye summer raid on Barcelona for £39m-rated stalwart

Man Utd reportedly hold an interest in Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic amid speculation that he could leave the Nou Camp this summer.

The 30-year-old has been a fundamental figure for the Catalan giants since joining from Sevilla in 2014, making over 50 appearances in each campaign.

He looks certain to continue that run this season, while he’s helped Barcelona to three La Liga titles, a Champions League and countless other trophies during his time with the reigning Spanish champions.

With that in mind, coupled with the fact that he continues to feature prominently under coach Ernesto Valverde, there doesn’t seem to be much reason for him to leave.

However, as noted by The Daily Mail, contract renewal issues and an openness from Barcelona to sell could see him leave this summer, with the report adding that he’s valued at £39m by the club.

Further, Man Utd are specifically mentioned as being an interested party along with Inter, and so time will tell if the Red Devils decide to swoop in order to bolster their midfield options for next season.

With Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera emerging as the stand-out starters under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it could be argued that there isn’t enough quality and depth beyond that trio to ensure United continue to compete on multiple fronts.

In turn, a swoop for Rakitic could make sense, but time will tell if he is genuinely set to split with Barcelona this summer or not, and if Man Utd can fend off Inter.

With Barcelona signing Frenkie de Jong for €75m this summer, as per the Guardian, coupled with the signing of Arthur last year, it seems as though they may well be planning for the future and could look to cash in on Rakitic to continue to strengthen the squad.