Amid speculation of an exit, Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku has reportedly identified Juventus as his ideal destination if he leaves Old Trafford this summer.

The 25-year-old has had a difficult season so far, managing just nine goals and four assists in 34 appearances for the Red Devils.

Nevertheless, he’ll surely be desperate to prove his worth in the coming months under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to secure his long-term future.

However, according to The Sun, if an exit becomes likely, it’s suggested that the Belgian international wants to join Juventus this summer. Importantly though, it’s added in the report that should United opt to sell, they would want get back the £75m that they spent to sign Lukaku in the first place.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Red Devils splashed out the huge fee on the former Everton man in 2017.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if any interested parties are willing to splash out such a hefty fee for a striker who has been unable to score goals consistently at the highest level this season.

That could be enough to put Juventus off, but time will tell if firstly United decide that they will try to cash in on Lukaku and use those funds to strengthen their squad.

Much will surely depend on who is appointed as permanent boss this summer, as if it is current interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, that could be a blow for Lukaku as the Norwegian tactician has preferred a pacy, more direct attacking trident since being appointed.

That ultimately has revolved around Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard, with Lukaku even forced to play out of position at times to get a look in.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but the report above would suggest that joining Juve and linking up with Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin is Lukaku’s preference if he leaves Man Utd.