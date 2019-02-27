Arsenal ready to pay £85m to beat Liverpool to transfer of ideal Mesut Ozil replacement

Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a potential transfer swoop for Real Madrid misfit Marco Asensio amid doubts over Mesut Ozil’s future.

The German playmaker has been somewhat frozen out by Gunners manager Unai Emery this season, and it could be argued that he’s not an ideal fit for the Spanish tactician’s preferred style of play.

The Mirror have been among the sources to recently suggest Ozil could be offloaded in the summer transfer window, and now Don Balon are linking them as potential suitors for Asensio.

The Spain international has not been at his best this season either, but has long looked an exciting young talent with plenty of potential in the right team.

It may be that a fresh start is needed for Asensio, with a long list of offers seemingly on the table for him, with Don Balon stating Arsenal are joined by Liverpool and Chelsea in being ready to pay as much as £85million for him.

Bayern Munich are also mentioned as strong contenders, so it may well be tough for Arsenal to get this one done, especially if they don’t qualify for the Champions League for next season.

Liverpool’s interest is unsurprising given that he looks a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style of play too, with the Reds boss also having a known record of improving players.

It will be intriguing to see how this one pans out, but if Asensio ends up replacing Ozil at the Emirates Stadium, one imagines Arsenal fans would be pretty satisfied with that.