Lionel Messi demands Barcelona drop big name for Real Madrid clash tonight

Lionel Messi is reportedly keen for Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde to axe Arturo Vidal from his side’s midfield in tonight’s El Clasico clash against Real Madrid.

The Catalan giants take on Los Blancos in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final at the Bernabeu this evening, with the score currently tied at 1-1 from the first game.

According to Don Balon, Messi has made a big demand of Valverde ahead of the game, urging him to drop Vidal after a dip in his performances this season.

The Chile international is seen as unreliable by Messi and as too volatile in the midfield engine room.

It’s fair to say that while Vidal was once one of finest players in Europe in his position at previous clubs Bayern Munich and Juventus, his form had already started to go downhill before his move to the Nou Camp in the summer.

Vidal was a big of a surprise signing for Barcelona, and it may now be that Messi’s influence will see him miss tonight’s big game.