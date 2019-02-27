Video: Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele turns Real Madrid star inside out with dizzying skill

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele hasn’t always won fans over in his time at the Nou Camp, but it’s clear he’s got incredible talent in there somewhere.

The young Frenchman has had a better second season than first, and is currently doing bits in El Clasico this evening, with this sublime piece of skill.

Watch the video below as Dembele takes on Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal and twists him into knots without even touching the ball.

Dembele was a joy to watch at Borussia Dortmund before earning his big move to Barca, and if we start to see more of that again from him in Ernesto Valverde’s side it’ll be great to watch…