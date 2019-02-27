Peterborough defender Josh Yorwerth is facing a four-year ban after skipping a drugs test amid claims he took cocaine.

The 23-year-old was charged in December, and as noted by BBC Sport, he has since been sacked by the club while being handed a four-year ban.

It’s added in the report that he essentially avoided an anti-doping test and has taken cocaine, which in turn led to Peterborough taking their decision while the FA have hit him hard with their own disciplinary action to leave a major question mark over his career moving forward.

Yorwerth has previously had spells at Cardiff City, Ipswich Town and Crawley Town, making 102 appearances as a senior professional.

Further, he was also capped by Wales from U17 to U21 level, but his mistake could now cost him a bright future for club and country.