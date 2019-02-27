Manchester United legend sends clear message to club board over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has sent a clear message to the club board over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – give him the job permanently.

The former Red Devils defender tweeted today about doing press in London, with Solskjaer’s future one of the biggest topics discussed.

The Norwegian tactician has worked wonders with this Man Utd squad since replacing Jose Mourinho back in December, turning them back into genuine top four contenders again and playing some exciting, attack-minded football.

Little wonder Ferdinand is impressed with his old team-mate, who is also a legendary figure at Old Trafford from his playing days.

It remains to be seen if Solskjaer will in fact be given the job permanently after being made interim manager until the end of the season, but his fine work with the club has certainly given the United board a decision to make.

Ferdinand is very much in the Solskjaer-in camp, as he makes clear in this tweet below: