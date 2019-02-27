Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sets incredible new Manchester United record

Manchester United have won eight away games in a row in all competitions for the first time in their entire history.

This incredible achievement just sums up what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done to turn the club around since he replaced Jose Mourinho back in December.

According to the tweet from Opta below, this is a new club record for Man Utd under their interim manager, achieved with tonight’s 3-1 win at Crystal Palace.

8 – @ManUtd have won eight consecutive away games in all competitions for the first time in their history. Fearless. #CRYMUN pic.twitter.com/GLTVITyIvA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 27, 2019

Considering United’s dominance under Sir Alex Ferguson, it’s a big surprise they’ve never managed this before, but then, any team would struggle to win eight on the bounce on their travels.

Solskjaer is surely the real deal for the Red Devils and cannot do much more to land himself the job permanently after initially only being given the position until the end of the season.

It’s hard to imagine United would be better off with a bigger name right now, with their former striker clearly striking the right note with these players in a big way.

With a run like this, MUFC fans must be wondering how much more they could have achieved this season if not for the awful start under Mourinho.