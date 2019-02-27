Menu

“Finished” – Tottenham star slammed for Chelsea display as these fans want him dropped against Arsenal

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is receiving his fair share of criticism tonight after a poor performance in the defeat to Chelsea.

Spurs take on Arsenal in the North London Derby next and don’t look in the best shape after back-to-back Premier League defeats.

Lloris no longer seems the reliable shot-stopper he once was, and many Tottenham supporters are now calling for the Frenchman to be axed for the game against Arsenal.

It remains to be seen if manager Mauricio Pochettino would be brave enough to make such a big call in such a big game, but many of these fans on Twitter seem convinced he’s now finished at the highest level.

Tottenham have other options between the sticks, with Paulo Gazzaniga and Michel Vorm on their books as backups, but one imagines Pochettino won’t necessarily panic over his ‘keeper in quite the same way these fans are with their comments this evening…

