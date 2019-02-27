“Finished” – Tottenham star slammed for Chelsea display as these fans want him dropped against Arsenal

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is receiving his fair share of criticism tonight after a poor performance in the defeat to Chelsea.

Spurs take on Arsenal in the North London Derby next and don’t look in the best shape after back-to-back Premier League defeats.

Lloris no longer seems the reliable shot-stopper he once was, and many Tottenham supporters are now calling for the Frenchman to be axed for the game against Arsenal.

It remains to be seen if manager Mauricio Pochettino would be brave enough to make such a big call in such a big game, but many of these fans on Twitter seem convinced he’s now finished at the highest level.

Tottenham have other options between the sticks, with Paulo Gazzaniga and Michel Vorm on their books as backups, but one imagines Pochettino won’t necessarily panic over his ‘keeper in quite the same way these fans are with their comments this evening…

Lloris is finished. Shouldn’t be France’s or Tottenham’s starting goalkeeper anymore. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) February 27, 2019

Spurs should drop Lloris for Gazzaniga tbh, always thought the latter’s looked very decent deserves a run — FA (@aidwavu) February 27, 2019

Put Gaza in goal against Arsenal I've had enough of Lloris #THFC — Luke Adde (@LukeAdde) February 27, 2019

Lloris surely has to drop to the bench now — Ryan Allen (@RyantHfC) February 27, 2019

Will Poch be brave enough to drop Lloris for Saturday… — James Clews (@Chewymon) February 27, 2019

Drop Lloris. Enough is enough #spurs — Dan P (@danproctor25) February 27, 2019

Disgusting performance. Lose against the Gooners and we are in serious, serious trouble of not getting top 4. Poch needs to show some balls and drop Lloris. — Lee Barratt (@LeeGallows) February 27, 2019

Time to drop Lloris. Give Gazza a run out. #THFC #COYS — DJ Key?? (@DJKey) February 27, 2019

You’d hope this game causes us to make changes. Lloris, Trippier and Davies should all be dropped for Arsenal — Sam McNaughton (@Sam__mcnaughton) February 27, 2019