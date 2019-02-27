Arsenal boss Unai Emery could reportedly be in line for good news on the injury front from Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Stephan Lichsteiner and Alex Iwobi.

The Gunners moved back into fourth place in the Premier League table last time out, but remain just a point above Man Utd and three ahead of Chelsea.

In turn, they know that they can ill-afford any slip-ups in what is a crucial period of the season now, and Emery will undoubtedly be eager to get as close to a fully-fit squad as possible with the Europa League also in mind.

As noted in the club’s medical bulletin on Tuesday, it was reported that Maitland-Niles was back in full training and was ready to face Bournemouth, although it was suggested that both Iwobi and Lichtsteiner would be assessed ahead of the game.

Based on the images below from training on Tuesday via freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery, it would appear as though the duo have a good chance of featuring if required having taken part in the session.

With that in mind, that should give Emery more quality depth to ensure that his side continue to pick up positive results, but of course it will only be confirmed when the Gunners announce their line-up and bench on Wednesday night.

Further, Arsenal face Tottenham in the north London derby on Saturday, and so the Spanish tactician will be hopeful that he will have as many options as possible at his disposal ahead of the weekend.