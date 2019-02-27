Arsenal superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang showcased his lightning speed before scoring a classy goal against Bournemouth this evening.

In the 58th minute of the tie, Henrikh Mkhitaryan surged forward before playing a lovely through ball into Aubameyang’s path, the Gabon star used his blistering pace to run towards the Bournemouth goal and to put the cherry on top against the Cherries, Aubameyang rounded Asmir Begovic and slotted the ball into the back of the net.

Check out the goal below:

Aubameyang scores his 16th goal in the Premier league this season. #afc pic.twitter.com/1zIbf6WdiF — Arsenal (@AFCvideosHD_) February 27, 2019

The Gunners have been devastating going forward this evening.