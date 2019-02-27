Video: Tottenham’s Harry Kane is a lucky boy after this clash with Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta

Tottenham striker Harry Kane looks to have got away with a cheeky headbutt aimed at Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta in tonight’s big game in the Premier League.

While there doesn’t seem to be particularly strong contact here from the England international, this sort of gesture towards an opponent is surely against the rules and worthy of a card?

Spurs fans will hope to see more positive contributions from Kane since his return from injury, with the striker lethal in front of goal and best leaving the scraps to everyone else.