Two giants of Italian football clash this weekend as Lazio face Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday night in the Derby della Capitale.

These two sides have produced countless magical moments in these encounters over the years and many memorable clashes as pride is at stake when they face off.

As they also continue to battle for Champions League qualification, it adds further importance to their head-to-head meetings, and this weekend’s showdown promises to be no different.

With that in mind, Betway have put together a brilliant short film on the passion, fanfare and magic behind the Derby della Capitale, as seen in the video below.

It captures what this game means to so many fans regardless of their backgrounds, as well as with some fascinating input from past players and current stars who know exactly how much winning the Derby means.

It remains to be seen who comes out on top on Saturday night, but what is certain is that there will be an electric atmosphere inside the Stadio Olimpico as always in a fixture which has only produced two goalless draws in the last 11 years.

