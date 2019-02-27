Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku netted his second of the night against Crystal Palace in the 52nd minute with this superb finish following a corner.

Ashley Young whipped in a teasing corner into the box and after a header by Chris Smalling, United’s iceman Victor Lindelof headed the ball into the path of Lukaku – the Belgian produced a wonderful finish by turning and firing the ball into the back of the net despite being off balance.

Lukaku has been sensational tonight, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been working his magic with all of United’s attacking players especially since taking the reigns from Jose Mourinho.

Check out the goal below: