Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku fired the Red Devils into the lead vs Crystal Palace with this tidy finish after Luke Shaw’s excellent run.

In the 33rd minute of the clash, Luke Shaw beat four Palace players in a run that started near the halfway line, the England international laid the ball off to Lukaku in the box and the Belgian tucked the ball into the bottom corner with his weaker right-foot.

Lukaku’s finish will impress the United fans.

Tonight’s opener is only Lukaku’s second of 2019, the Belgian will be hoping to build from his finish tonight and turn into the dominant force that he was last season.

Check out the goal below:

Great run by Shaw to assist Lukaku. Crystal Palace 0-1 Manutd #CRYMUN pic.twitter.com/gLNXrfsMGs — issa.vibe.g (@IssaVibeG1) February 27, 2019

Could it be Lukaku’s time to benefit from the goldust that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been sprinkling at United?