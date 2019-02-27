Menu

Video: Sadio Mane fires Liverpool into the lead vs Watford with lovely header

Liverpool FC Watford FC
Liverpool winger Sadio Mane handed the Reds an early lead against Watford this evening with a wonderful header after an inch-perfect cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In the ninth minute of the clash, Trent Alexander-Arnold – who is returning to the starting lineup today – whipped in a sensational cross into the box and Mane rose above Watford defender Craig Cathcart to head the Reds into the lead.

The Reds couldn’t have asked for a better start.

Check out the goal below:

