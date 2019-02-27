Liverpool winger Sadio Mane handed the Reds an early lead against Watford this evening with a wonderful header after an inch-perfect cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In the ninth minute of the clash, Trent Alexander-Arnold – who is returning to the starting lineup today – whipped in a sensational cross into the box and Mane rose above Watford defender Craig Cathcart to head the Reds into the lead.

The Reds couldn’t have asked for a better start.

Check out the goal below: