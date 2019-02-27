Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has doubled the Reds’ lead vs Watford, just 10 minutes after opening the scoring for Klopp’s side. Take a look at Mane’s insane back-heel finish.

In the 20th minute of the tie, Trent Alexander-Arnold notched his second assist of the night with a fantastic pass into Mane – who was left completely free in Watford’s box.

Mane’s first touch was quite heavy and with the ball behind him the Senegalese star decided to turn the style on by pulling off an insane back-heel to double Liverpool’s lead.

Check out the goal below:

The Reds are off to a flying start against the Hornets, this is the performance that fans have been crying out for from Jurgen Klopp’s side in recent weeks.