What Kepa Arrizabalaga said to Willy Caballero after Chelsea controversy in Carabao Cup final defeat

While Chelsea slipped to defeat to Man City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, the game will undoubtedly be best remembered for the controversy involving Kepa Arrizabalaga.

As extra-time drew to a close at Wembley, the Spaniard appeared to be struggling with cramp. Maurizio Sarri was preparing to bring Willy Caballero on for the penalty shoot-out, but his first-choice shot-stopper seemingly refused to come off.

Both Sarri and Kepa insisted after the game that there was a misunderstanding and breakdown in communication which led to the shocking scenes, but as noted by BBC Sport, he has since been fined and has apologised for his conduct.

Time will tell whether or not he starts against Tottenham on Wednesday night or if he’s dropped, but alleged details have emerged over a reported row between the two goalkeepers in the dressing room after the defeat to City.

According to The Sun, Kepa reportedly had a spat with Caballero after the game, and is said to have told him that he’s the better goalkeeper out of the two, and that’s why he stayed on rather than allowing his teammate to come on in a tactical switch.

That led to the pair ‘squaring up’, as per the report, with Caballero undoubtedly having every right to feel aggrieved having missed out on the opportunity to repeat his previous League Cup final heroics having established himself as a specialist in saving penalties.

Instead, Kepa couldn’t help Chelsea to victory, and that controversial moment will now be remembered forever.

Caballero could yet get the nod against Spurs in midweek, but based on the way in which Sarri in particular has handled the situation since initially being left furious on the Wembley sidelines, it would come as no surprise if Kepa stays in the line-up and Chelsea return to business as usual.