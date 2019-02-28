Adebayo Akinfenwa given SPECIAL gift from EA Sports after hitting 1 MILLION Instagram followers

Adebayo Akinfenwa celebrated a significant landmark on Instagram in style with a great gift from the people at EA Sports.

The 36-year-old has established himself as a popular figure on and off the pitch, and that is reflected in the fact that he has now reached 1 million followers on Instagram.

To celebrate, EA Sports sent him a special present, as seen in the photo below, as he was given his own 100-rated FIFA player card.

Clearly delighted with it, the formidable forward posed for the snap and he will undoubtedly welcome the boosted up stats.

He could probably get 100 for physicality regardless, but the Wycombe striker will be hoping to add to his tally of five goals in 23 games so far this season when he gets back on the pitch to continue to make his mark in the game.