Bad news for Man Utd and Chelsea in pursuit of classy £60m-rated defensive ace

Amid reports linking Man Utd and Chelsea with an interest, it’s suggested that there is very little chance of Alessio Romagnoli leaving AC Milan this summer.

As noted by The Sun, it had been suggested that the two Premier League giants were lining up a summer raid on Milan for their £60m-rated captain.

However, given his importance in the Milan backline, coupled with being named captain this season as well the fact that he has continued to establish himself as one of the top centre-halves in Europe with his form in recent years, it’s no surprise that the Serie A giants have no interest in selling.

Importantly though, it’s added by Calciomercato that not only do Milan want to keep hold of their star, but that Romagnoli himself is also fully committed to the club and has no interest in moving on.

With that in mind, that will be a major boost for the Rossoneri as they continue to chase Champions League qualification this season, while it would suggest that both Man Utd and Chelsea will have to look elsewhere to bolster their respective defences.

Both clubs are arguably in need of defensive reinforcements, perhaps the Red Devils more so given that they’ve conceded 36 goals in 28 Premier League games so far this season, giving them the second worst defensive record of the top seven sides.

As for Chelsea, their priority will be to successfully appeal their transfer ban first, as noted by BBC Sport, as currently, they may not even be in a position to sign Romagnoli or any other transfer target this summer.

Based on the report above though, Milan fans can rest easy as it wouldn’t appear as though there is a significant threat of their captain moving on at the end of the season.