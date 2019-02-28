De Gea contract talks: Manchester United close to tying star goalkeeper down to lucrative long-term deal

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea wants to remain at Old Trafford and is on the verge of pledging his long-term future to the club.

According to the Daily Mail, the Spaniard’s agent Jorge Mendes is negotiating the final few points of a lucrative new deal which could be worth up to £375,000 per week, with his client now happy to stay in Manchester.

De Gea has been locked in contract talks with the Red Devils hierarchy since the beginning of the season, with many fans and experts fearing that the Premier League’s best goalkeeper would seek a move away from the club in the summer of 2019.

The 28-year-old was heavily linked with a switch to Real Madrid last year, but after Thibaut Courtois swapped Chelsea for the Santiago Bernabeu, his future plans were thrown up in the air once again.

During the final few months of Jose Mourinho’s reign at Old Trafford, De Gea was one of the players seemingly growing more and more frustrated with the club’s downward spiral, but his mood has been lifted considerably since the arrival of caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian coach has overseen a run of 12 victories from 15 matches across all competitions, with United now back in the race for the final Champions League spot and still in the hunt for a FA Cup triumph come May.

The Mail reports that Paris Saint Germain have held a firm interest in De Gea for some time, but he is understood to see Ligue 1 as a huge step down from the Premier League, while Juventus have distanced themselves from the Spain international after tabling huge contracts for Cristiano Ronaldo and Aaron Ramsey already.

United are now confident of agreeing on fresh terms with De Gea and he is now fully behind the club’s vision over the next few years, having been taken in by Solskjaer’s uplifting approach over the last couple of months.

The Red Devils are emerging as a major force in English football once again and with De Gea’s presence between the sticks now all but assured for the foreseeable future, a solid foundation for success is starting to take shape at the Theatre of Dreams.