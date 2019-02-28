Barcelona have confirmed that Jordi Alba has agreed on a contract renewal which will keep him at the Nou Camp until 2024.

The 29-year-old joined the Catalan giants from Valencia in 2012, and has since gone on to make 282 appearances for the club.

During that time, he’s won four La Liga titles and the Champions League amongst countless other trophies, and continues to play a fundamental role at left-back this season under boss Ernesto Valverde.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Barcelona have moved to renew his deal, with the reigning Spanish champions releasing a statement on Thursday confirming Alba had reached an agreement on fresh terms.

Further, it’s added that the contract will run until 2024, while a whopping €500m termination clause has been included too as the Spanish international looks set for a lengthy stay at Barca.

Given the lack of quality depth in that department, Valverde will likely be relieved to see Alba secure his future, although the tactician may well be keen to see further competition arrive this summer as an injury or suspension could leave his side vulnerable in that area of the squad.

Nevertheless, for now it will be a boost for all concerned to see Alba pen a new deal, with Barcelona adding that the official signing of his contract is expected to take place in the coming days.

The Blaugrana sit top of the La Liga table after 25 games with a seven-point lead, while they’ve booked their spot in the Copa del Rey final and remain in the hunt for the Champions League.

With that in mind, Alba will be hoping for many more successful years ahead at the Nou Camp now that his future has been sorted out.