Double blow for Arsenal: £110m+ transfer targets wanted by Real Madrid, Juventus

Arsenal could reportedly be dealt a double transfer blow as targets Nicolas Tagliafico and Joao Felix are wanted by Real Madrid and Juventus respectively.

The Gunners are currently in a fierce battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season to secure qualification for the Champions League.

Booking a spot at Europe’s top table next year could be fundamental in setting their summer transfer budget and the calibre of players they are able to attract, and so that will undoubtedly be their priority for now.

Wednesday night’s win over Bournemouth keeps them in fourth place, with a crunch clash against rivals Tottenham coming next on Saturday.

However, speculation remains rife over potential reinforcements in the summer, and it isn’t good news for Arsenal based on the reports below.

According to The Sun, Real Madrid have also set their sights on Tagliafico as a potential replacement for Marcelo, with Arsenal specifically mentioned as an interested party since last year.

With ongoing question marks over Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac in terms of long-term replacements and injury woes, the left-back position remains problematic for Unai Emery.

In turn, the reported interest in Tagliafico makes sense, but having to fend off Real Madrid to secure his signature could prove to be a very difficult task this summer if the Spanish giants are indeed focused on snapping up the Argentine international from Ajax, as suggested by his agent.

Meanwhile, Sky Sport Italia report that Juventus have held a meeting with agent Jorge Mendes and Benfica over starlet Joao Felix.

That is also problematic for Arsenal as The Sun add that the 19-year-old is also wanted by the Gunners, albeit he reportedly has a whopping £105m release clause in his contract which is surely an unrealistic fee for the north London giants to splash out.

Nevertheless, that may prove to be irrelevant if Juve continue to press ahead with their bid to sign Felix following their meeting, with the Portuguese starlet impressing so far this season with eight goals and five assists in 15 Liga NOS appearances.