Gary Neville BRUTALLY trolled by Valencia who try to clarify hilarious tweet

Gary Neville didn’t exactly enjoy the greatest of spells in charge at Valencia, and the La Liga side have taken a cheeky dig at him this week.

The Manchester United legend and Sky Sports pundit oversaw 28 games in all competitions, winning 10, picking up seven draws and losing 11.

With that in mind, he was soon sacked, and has since returned to life at Sky Sports where he continues to impress as a brilliant pundit.

However, Valencia have seemingly taken a swipe at him a couple of years on, as when threatened with the possibility of Neville taking charge again unless they followed one of their Twitter followers, they immediately caved in.

Although, they did try to avoid creating unnecessary controversy by adding a second tweet, insisting that they merely support their current boss, Marcelino, and so aren’t interested in a reunion.

It’s pretty amusing in all fairness, and no doubt Neville can probably look back at his stint now and have a chuckle over this apparent dig…

You got yourself a new follower https://t.co/2HUcGWSCva — Valencia CF English ?? (@valenciacf_en) February 26, 2019