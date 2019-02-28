Great news for Arsenal: Euro giants could be forced to sacrifice €50m transfer target

Arsenal have been handed a potential transfer boost as reported target Cengiz Under could be sacrificed by Roma this summer.

Albeit currently sidelined by injury, the Turkish international has impressed again this season with six goals and nine assists in 25 appearances for the Giallorossi.

SEE MORE: Double injury concern for Arsenal boss Unai Emery ahead of Tottenham showdown

However, question marks continue to be raised over his future at the Stadio Olimpico, with Arsenal previously linked with a €50m swoop for him, as per Calciomercato.

While a January move to the Emirates evidently didn’t materialise, it’s now claimed by Corriere dello Sport that Roma could be forced to sacrifice Under this summer and raise funds from his sale if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

In turn, that will surely perk Arsenal’s interest again as perhaps with the 21-year-old available for a lower price, they could swoop and add some much needed width to Unai Emery’s attack.

Roma are currently in a real battle for a top-four finish in Serie A, as they currently trail AC Milan by just a point with 25 games played.

With so much seemingly on the line, the focus for Eusebio Di Francesco and his side will be to seal a return to Europe’s top table and secure the revenue generated by the Champions League in order to avoid having to sell their most prized assets.

That’s easier said than done though, and with the Rome Derby coming up this weekend, there really is a huge amount at stake.

Edin Dzeko and Kostas Manolas are also specifically named as players who could be sacrificed, but Corriere dello Sport lead with Under as the most likely candidate, especially if Arsenal still hold an interest in the exciting youngster who boasts a great deal of technical quality and could fit in perfectly under Emery.