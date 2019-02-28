Man Utd compile three-man transfer shortlist, £170m+ rated trio eyed for summer

Man Utd are reportedly considering a three-man transfer shortlist this summer to significantly bolster their squad ahead of next season.

The Red Devils have enjoyed quite the resurgence since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge on an interim basis in December, replacing former boss Jose Mourinho.

The biggest decision that Man Utd will have to make this summer is who will be their permanent manager, as once that decision is made, they’ll surely then be in a better position to plan for the future and bring in players to suit his needs and style of play.

Nevertheless, the speculation continues before that decision is made, with talkSPORT noting that Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Kalidou Koulibaly and Ivan Rakitic have emerged as their three priority signings this summer.

Further, it’s added that while Wan-Bissaka could cost £40m to prise away from Crystal Palace, United had a £95m offer rejected for Koulibaly last year.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail add that Barcelona would demand £39m for Rakitic, and so in total if United do wish to capture these three players, it could cost them in excess of £170m.

Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that it does seem to make sense as the three players would address key flaws in the current United squad.

The Red Devils will need to find a long-term replacement for the likes of Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young at right-back to offer quality depth alongside Diogo Dalot, while beyond the likes of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera, more is arguably needed in midfield too.

As for their central defence, United have conceded 36 goals in 28 Premier League games so far this season, giving them the second worst defensive record out of the top seven sides.

In turn, reinforcements to help tighten things up in that area could be a wise investment, although that is a significant amount of money to spend on three star names, and so it remains to be seen if agreements can be reached this summer.