Man Utd have reportedly handed teenager Zito Luvumbo a trial after he impressed the club’s scouts with his form for Primeiro de Agusto.

The Premier League giants have a rich history of bringing through youth talent to have successful careers in the senior side, and have several young stars knocking on the door already this season.

However, according to The Sun, that group could be added to with Luvumbo being handed a trial with the academy, as the 17-year-old looks to now try and impress in order to secure a deal with the Red Devils.

The Angolan winger has impressed domestically, but he now has a chance to land a major move for his career even though it’s added in the report that he could be shipped out to the likes of Benfica, Porto or Sporting Lisbon if he impresses to get experience.

Impressing for club and country to this point, the youngster has seemingly earned himself a shot at a life-changing move to Old Trafford.

Time will tell now though if he can build on that by impressing the United youth coaching staff, having evidently already won over their scouts who have convinced the club to offer him the trial in the first place.