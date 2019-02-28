Thibaut Courtois dating GORGEOUS TV presenter Alba Carrillo after split with ex partner

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is reportedly dating TV presenter Alba Carrillo after splitting with his partner.
The Belgian shot-stopper moved back to Madrid last summer after securing an exit from Chelsea, with one of the main reasons behind his return reportedly being that he wanted to be closer to his family.
It appears as though the Spanish capital is treating him well off the pitch too, as The Sun report that Courtois is dating Carrillo, as it became public this week after photos emerged of the pair together holding hands.
It’s added in that report that Courtois split with his partner and mother of his two children, Marta Dominguez, last year, but he now appears to be on the road to finding happiness with Carrillo.
Things haven’t gone so well for the 26-year-old on the pitch so far this season though, as he’s conceded 36 goals in 29 games as Real Madrid continue to toil in La Liga and were knocked out of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night by Barcelona.
He can certainly take comfort in having Carrillo as a shoulder to cry on though…
View this post on Instagram
Hoy hemos vuelto a participar en un torneo de @speedstackspain y hemos ganado , entre otras , la medalla de “dobles padre /hijo” . Los beneficios de practicar speed stacks son múltiples : Aumenta la autoestima , fomenta el aprovechamiento escolar y mejora la coordinación y la conexión cuerpo-cerebro . Además es maravilloso para compartir momentos en familia y trabajar en equipo . #medalladebroncemadreehijo #speedstacks #campeones ?????????????
View this post on Instagram
Empezar el día con mi set de masaje @pranamat_esp y una ducha es maravilloso. Al principio lo usaba con ropa cómoda pero que cubriera mi cuerpo. Según me he ido adaptando a las flores de loto, he ido aumentando el tiempo de uso y he ido quitándome ropa para poder disfrutar más de sus beneficios. Ya no noto la incomodidad del principio, ahora disfruto cada día de un momento con #MiPranamat que me ayuda a pensar en el presente y eliminar de mi mente cosas que no me conectan con el “ahora”. Al levantarme tengo una mente despejada y la espalda como nueva. Sin duda es buena inversión @pranamat_esp #mimomento #paracuidarmepordentroyporfuera ???????
View this post on Instagram
Si me ves por detrás es que yo voy primero ! ???? Buenas noches! ? #asoñar #consueñoyconsueños
View this post on Instagram