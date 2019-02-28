Thibaut Courtois dating GORGEOUS TV presenter Alba Carrillo after split with ex partner

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is reportedly dating TV presenter Alba Carrillo after splitting with his partner.

The Belgian shot-stopper moved back to Madrid last summer after securing an exit from Chelsea, with one of the main reasons behind his return reportedly being that he wanted to be closer to his family.

It appears as though the Spanish capital is treating him well off the pitch too, as The Sun report that Courtois is dating Carrillo, as it became public this week after photos emerged of the pair together holding hands.

It’s added in that report that Courtois split with his partner and mother of his two children, Marta Dominguez, last year, but he now appears to be on the road to finding happiness with Carrillo.

Things haven’t gone so well for the 26-year-old on the pitch so far this season though, as he’s conceded 36 goals in 29 games as Real Madrid continue to toil in La Liga and were knocked out of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night by Barcelona.

He can certainly take comfort in having Carrillo as a shoulder to cry on though…