Video: Shocking scenes in South America as Argentine defender punches three opponents in the face after being sent off

9 de Julio de Berabevu defender Martin Costa lashed out after receiving a red card by hitting three Club Atletico San Jorge players in a Cup semi-final.

The match which took place in Argentina was marred by ugly scenes on the pitch which followed Costa’s sending off for a reckless tackle on his opponent, with his team on the verge of exiting the South American competition.

San Jorge won the match 5-0 and Costa was unable to contain his rage, punching one of the players in the face while he lay on the floor, before throwing two more swipes at opposition stars as he left the pitch.

Costa’s rampage has not yet had any repercussions, with no formal charges issued against the player and neither team willing to comment on the unsavoury incident.

Check out a video of the incredible moment Costa lost control below, via Twitter.