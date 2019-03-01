Arsenal BRUTALLY trolled on Twitter by Euro rivals as tweet backfires BADLY

Arsenal posted an innocent tweet celebrating some Dennis Bergkamp magic this week, but sadly for them, Bayer Leverkusen’s Twitter admin was ready to respond.

As seen below, the Gunners Twitter account shared a video of the Dutch magician producing some class in a 4-1 win over Leverkusen in the Champions League in 2002.

SEE MORE: Great news for Arsenal: Euro giants could be forced to sacrifice €50m transfer target

While it was expected to be appreciated by everyone, Leverkusen’s Twitter admin had other ideas as they reminded the Premier League giants that they also finished third in the group that year too.

What a way to take the gloss off some reminiscing over Bergkamp, but it’s just another example of the German outfit’s social media team shining as they have been guilty of countless hilarious tweets over the years.

It’s good to see these accounts show some character and humour, and based on the reaction it received, it certainly went down well…