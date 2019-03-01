Barcelona hilariously TROLL Real Madrid on Twitter ahead of crucial El Clasico clash this weekend

Barcelona thumped Real Madrid 3-0 in the Copa Del Rey earlier this week, as the Blaugrana advanced to the Copa Del Rey final yet again.

The Blaugrana have now reached the last six Copa Del Rey finals, winning four of them, with Real Madrid being the only team to stop Barca winning the previous five iterations of the competition, beating the Catalan giants 2-1 back in 2014.

Ahead of El Clasico this weekend, Barcelona decided to take a cheeky dig at Real on Twitter, with the Blaugrana making a mockery of Los Blancos’s stars’ attempts to tackle Lionel Messi.

Barca posted the following tweet on Twitter on Friday morning, one we’re sure Real fans didn’t take too kindly to.

?? It's much easier to get a #Messi shirt by going to our online store ? https://t.co/Of4Zk6Ygg9 ? pic.twitter.com/Q5VC9dtSXZ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 1, 2019

It was a very smart but sly dig from the Blaugrana, who will be looking to put out a similar result against their fierce rivals this weekend in La Liga.

Barca are currently seven points clear at the top of the table, and a win on Saturday in El Clasico could see them stretch their lead to 10 points should Atletico Madrid lose to Real Sociedad at the Anoeta.

However, if Real were to win, they would then go six points behind Barca with 12 games to play, something that’ll definitely put them back in with a shout of winning just their third league title since 2009.