Chelsea agree €10m deal for loanee’s exit, €50m+ duo could be next

Chelsea could reportedly pocket up to €60m this summer with a trio of loanees being tipped to leave on a permanent basis.

The Blues have decisions to make this summer, as BBC Sport note that they will appeal their transfer ban from FIFA which currently stops them from registering new signings for the next two windows.

If that proves to be unsuccessful, they’ll perhaps be forced to consider recalling some of their loanees to bolster the squad and give Maurizio Sarri the quality and depth needed to compete on multiple fronts next season.

However, according to Goal Italy, an agreement has been reached between Chelsea and Torino for the €10m permanent signing of Ola Aina, with the 22-year-old impressing on his season-long loan deal so far this year.

Further, it’s suggested he might not be the only loanee to depart ahead of next season, with Tiemoué Bakayoko and Mario Pasalic potentially following suit in a €35m move to AC Milan and €16m switch to Atalanta respectively.

Both midfield stars have been busy playing key roles for their loan clubs, with Milan battling for a Champions League spot while Atalanta hope to return to Europe too.

In turn, it would be a surprise if they didn’t make efforts to sign them outright, especially Bakayoko who has established himself as a fundamental figure in Gennaro Gattuso’s line up, giving Chelsea up to €60m this summer to put towards launching their own transfer assault.

As noted above though, it remains to be seen whether or not that happens this summer, as their ban will surely force the hierarchy into reconsidering their approach and perhaps bringing back some loan players, provided that the other parties involved don’t exercise options or have obligations to buy.