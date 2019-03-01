Menu

“Embarrasing” – Liverpool ace Alexander-Arnold slammed by these fans for actions after Reds’ 5-0 thrashing vs Watford

Liverpool and England ace Trent Alexander-Arnold had a stormer of a game against Watford this week, as the defender bagged himself three assists as the Reds kept their place atop the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp’s side thrashed the Hornets 5-0 midweek, with Virgin Van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Divock Origi all getting their names on the scoresheet at Anfield.

Both Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson put in blinding performances, with the duo bagging three assists and two assists respectively.

And it was the actions of Alexander-Arnold following his impressive display that had fans slating the England international on social media.

As per journalist Paul Joyce, Alexander-Arnold took the match-ball from the Watford game home with him following his hat-trick of assists, a story that we personally have never actually heard before.

This is one of the first times we’ve ever heard of a player doing this, as players usually only ever get to keep the match-ball should they score a hat-trick.

Alexander-Arnold’s actions had a lot of fans flocking to social media to slate the England star, with one supporter even branding the player as ’embarrassing’.

We’ve picked out a few select tweets from fans hammering Alexander-Arnold for his actions following Liverpool’s win against Watford.

Bit harsh if we’re being honest, lads…

