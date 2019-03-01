Emiliano Sala surprisingly REJECTED chance to take commercial flight to seal Cardiff City transfer

It’s been reported that Emiliano Sala reportedly rejected the chance to take a commercial flight from France to Wales to seal his transfer to Cardiff City, if leaked Whatsapp messages are to be believed.

Sala passed away in January 2019, after the plane the forward was on went missing in the English channel, with the player being announced dead a number days after his disappearance.

It was a shocking piece of news that rocked the footballing news to it’s core, however it’s been noted that the player’s death could’ve been prevented if this story from the Sun is to be believed.

As per the report, Cardiff had offered the chance for Sala to take a commercial flight to Wales, with the offer being turned down as the 28-year-old had already arranged to travel to the UK with ex-football agent Willie McKay.

This is horrible news to hear at this point, as it looks like Sala’s life would’ve been saved had he only taken up Cardiff’s offer to travel to Wales on a commercial flight.

Since Sala’s death, Nantes have since respectfully retired their no.9 shirt in memory of the Argentine, a classy touch from the French side.

It’s heartbreaking to hear stories like this, especially when you realise one little decision could’ve ended up saving Sala’s life.