Florentino Perez ready to axe Real Madrid superstar, €100m price-tag for Man Utd target

Gareth Bale could finally be set for an exit from Real Madrid this summer as it’s suggested that club president Florentino Perez is ready to sell.

The 29-year-old joined Los Blancos in 2013, and has gone on to score 101 goals in 221 games for the Spanish giants while winning a La Liga title and four Champions League trophies amongst many others.

In turn, it has been a successful stint for the most part, but when taking into consideration his injury woes and his inconsistent form, it has led to plenty of criticism of the Welshman along the way too.

According to AS, Bale has ‘exhausted the patience’ of Perez, and the club patron has now decided that he will sell him this summer, unless he produces a major turnaround in the final few months of the campaign.

Importantly, it’s added that Real Madrid still want nothing less than €100m for their prized asset, but it remains to be seen whether or not any interested party is willing to spend so big on an injury-prone player who turns 30 this summer.

As noted by The Sun, Man Utd continue to be paired with an interest in the former Tottenham ace, and so if they are still eager to take him to Old Trafford, then they could be handed the ideal opportunity to do so this summer.

From a Real Madrid perspective though, it’s a move that would seemingly make sense. The capital club have struggled without former talisman Cristiano Ronaldo this season, and so perhaps a major overhaul will be needed with Bale’s transfer fee going towards strengthening the squad.

Nine points off the pace in La Liga, out of the Copa del Rey and with questions to be answered in the Champions League, Bale may well be bidding farewell to the club in the summer as they continue to toil this season.