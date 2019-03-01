Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Roberto Firmino could return from injury to face Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

The 27-year-old missed the big win over Watford in midweek with an ankle problem, although given the Reds picked up a 5-0 victory without him, his presence wasn’t missed too much.

SEE MORE: Liverpool transfer news: Double swoop touted for 39-goal attacking ace, Bundesliga defensive star

Nevertheless, with 11 goals and five assists to his name in 36 appearances so far this season, the Brazilian international remains a fundamental figure for Klopp, and the German tactician could be set to welcome him back for a huge encounter this weekend.

“He was out there in the running yesterday but we have to see how he reacts,” Klopp told the media, as noted by the club’s site. “He is very positive, that’s Bobby’s nature. We have to see.

“It looks really good but if he will be ready for Sunday, I don’t know in this second.”

While it isn’t confirmation of a return just yet, that is certainly a positive update and would suggest that Firmino is likely to be in contention, but it remains to be seen if Klopp opts to avoid taking any risks and rushing him back too quickly.

Sadio Mane was deployed in a central role in a front three against Watford and responded with two goals, and so perhaps that gives Klopp the reassurance that he doesn’t necessarily have to bring back Firmino immediately until he’s fully healed and ready to feature.

Time will tell how that plays out, but Liverpool will be hoping that they can maintain their one-point lead at the top of the Premier League table regardless of who starts up front.