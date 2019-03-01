How Man Utd could still MISS OUT on Champions League place even if they secure fourth spot

Man Utd’s resurgence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since December has been impressive, but fourth place may not be enough for Champions League qualification.

The Red Devils have won 12 of the 14 games that the Norwegian has been in charge of since replacing Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

Their league form has left them just a point adrift of the top four after 28 games, and so they have certainly added their name to the mix to qualify for the Champions League.

However, a rather bizarre set of circumstances could yet rob them of a seat at Europe’s top table next season even if they were to secure fourth place.

According to The Sun, should United finish fourth behind Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea, and Tottenham win the Champions League while Arsenal secure Europa League glory, that would leave the Red Devils missing out.

It really is a highly unlikely series of events and so there will likely be few panicking at Old Trafford over whether or not this will end up costing them a spot in Europe’s premier competition next season.

Nevertheless, for as long as it remains a possibility, there will surely be a sense of anxiousness as Man Utd will be desperate to see their improved form count for something with a crucial period coming up in their campaign.