Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a double raid for Bundesliga duo Julian Brandt and Mattias Ginter this summer to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

The Merseyside giants remain on course to win major honours this season, as the Premier League title and the Champions League remain key objectives.

While the Reds have done a commendable job in recent years to continue to strengthen Klopp’s squad to put them in this position to challenge for titles, that recruitment drive could be set to continue this summer.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool have been tipped to reignite their interest in Bayer Leverkusen star Brandt, who now has 39 career goals in 204 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit and is said to be valued at €25m by an earlier Bild report.

It’s added that the Reds were previously interested in the German international, and so Klopp could now finally see him arrive at Anfield if a deal can be struck this summer to bolster his attacking options.

While the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have been fixtures in the starting line-up, adding quality depth and a different dynamic in the final third could be crucial.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato add that Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter has also emerged on Liverpool’s transfer radar, as they could look to sign him as a replacement for Joel Matip if he leaves Merseyside.

Ginter, 25, has had spells with Freiburg, Borussia Dortmund and Gladbach which in turn has enabled him to gain plenty of experience, while he also has 23 caps for Germany to his name.

With that in mind, he could be a sensible addition to the squad to offer quality depth in defence alongside the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, with the Evening Standard noting that doubts have emerged for Matip having been pushed down the pecking order.