Man City strike MAJOR £65m-a-year deal, only Man Utd boast more lucrative agreement

Man City have agreed terms on a £65m-a-year deal with Puma to supply their kits for the next 10 years with their Nike agreement set to expire.

Things are going well for the Premier League champions on the pitch, as after winning the Carabao Cup last weekend, they remain in the hunt for the league title, Champions League and FA Cup.

Time will tell if they can secure an historic quadruple, but ultimately their focus and that of Pep Guardiola will seemingly remain on the next game when they face Bournemouth this weekend.

However, as reported by The Sun, they’ve taken a major step off the pitch now too by signing a 10-year deal with Puma to be their kit supplier, while it’s added that it’s worth £65m-a-year.

Further, the report notes that only Man Utd boast a more lucrative kit deal out of the Premier League clubs, with their Adidas link worth £75m a year.

In turn, it really continues to build the City brand and financial strength of the club off the pitch, as they look to cement themselves at the top of the tree in England for years to come.

Compared to their £20m-a-year Nike deal, it’s a massive step in the right direction with Puma starting their link up in July, as per the report.